More deaths as Indians rise up against citizenship law

Police officers hold back demonstrators during a protest against the new citizenship law in Chennai on Saturday. (Reuters Photo)

NEW DELHI: Three people were killed on Saturday during clashes between demonstrators and police in northern India, raising the nationwide death toll in protests against a new citizenship law to 17.

OP Singh, the chief of police in Uttar Pradesh state, said the latest deaths increased the death toll in the state to nine since Friday, when police clashed with thousands of protesters who took to the streets in several parts of the country to oppose the new law, which they say discriminates against Muslims.

“The number of fatalities may increase,” Singh said. He did not give further details on the latest deaths.

The ongoing backlash against the law marks the strongest show of dissent against the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he was first elected in 2014.

The law allows Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who are in India illegally to become citizens if they can show they were persecuted because of their religion in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. It does not apply to Muslims.

Critics have slammed the law as a violation of India’s secular constitution and label it the latest effort by the Modi government to marginalise the country’s 200 million Muslims. Modi has defended the law as a humanitarian gesture.

However, it has also emerged that Indian banks may now be required to ask depositors and customers to list their religion, The Times of India reported.

The information may be required after the Reserve Bank of India quietly made changes last year to a banking law that allows selected non-residents to open bank accounts and own property, the newspaper said.

Amendments to the Foreign Exchange Management Regulations would let immigrant Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians — all minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — own property and open accounts in India.

Muslims from those countries were excluded, as were atheists and people from other neighboring countries or regions such as Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Tibet, the Times said.

Before the amendments to the banking law, a foreigner could open a bank account in India regardless of religion or country of origin.

The protests against the citizenship law come amid India’s slowest economic growth in more than six years, rising unemployment and growing unease fuelled by a series of surprise government decisions.

Modi and Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah earlier scrapped seven decades of autonomy in the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, and announced plans for a nationwide registry that would require people to prove their citizenship. The law has raised fears about potential damage to the ethos of secularism and religious equality enshrined in the Constitution.

In Uttar Pradesh, police have imposed a British colonial-era law banning the assembly of more than four people in some parts of the state.

The government also issued an advisory on Friday night asking broadcasters across India to refrain from using content that could inflame further violence.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which released the advisory, asked for “strict compliance”.

In the northeastern border state of Assam, where internet services were restored after a 10-day blockade, hundreds of women on Saturday staged a sit-in against the law in Gauhati, the state capital.

“Our peaceful protests will continue till this illegal and unconstitutional citizenship law amendment is scrapped,” said Samujjal Bhattacharya, the leader of the All Assam Students Union, which organised the rally.

He rejected an offer for dialogue by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, saying talks cannot take place when the “government was hoping to strike some compromise”.

In New Delhi on Saturday, police charged more than a dozen people with rioting in connection with violence during a protest Friday night in the capital’s Daryaganj area.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, meanwhile, criticised the Indian citizenship law as unfair.

At a news conference Saturday following the conclusion of an Islamic summit in Kuala Lumpur, Mahathir said that India was a secular state and the religions of people should not prevent them from attaining citizenship.

“To exclude Muslims from becoming citizens, even by due process, I think is unfair,” he said.

Protests against the law come amid an ongoing crackdown in Kashmir, and a contentious process in Assam meant to weed out foreigners living in the country illegally. Nearly 2 million people were excluded from an official list of citizens, about half Hindu and half Muslim, and have been asked to prove their citizenship or else be considered foreign.

India is building a detention centre for some of the tens of thousands of people who the courts are expected to ultimately determine have entered illegally. Modi’s interior minister, Amit Shah, has pledged to roll out the process nationwide.