Cambodia casts doubt on Malaysia's virus diagnosis of US woman

A security checkpoint is set up in front of the Westerdam at a dock in the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville on Monday. (Reuters photo)

PHNOM PENH: The Cambodian government on Friday raised "doubt over the accuracy" of Malaysia's health testing for its coronavirus diagnosis in the case of a US woman who flew to Kuala Lumpur after being allowed to disembark from a cruise ship in Cambodia.

In the statement, Cambodia's Health Ministry said "the irregularity of the testing results by Malaysian authorities made all passengers on the Westerdam cruise ship scared and confused," referring to the Holland America vessel whose disembarking process in Cambodia had been roiled by news of the possible infection.

The statement was made after Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail told a press conference earlier in the day that the 83-year-old woman, who is currently being treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, has been tested repeatedly for Covid-19, with the results showing that she is now clear of the virus.

Azizah reportedly said the woman's tests have come up negative, but that she is still being kept in hospital due to ongoing symptoms.

Prime Minister Hun Sen told his cabinet members, "Today, justice is given to Cambodia and all the passengers on the ship."

He reiterated his earlier statement that no viral infections have been found among the more than 2,000 passengers and crew on board.

The Westerdam, carrying 1,455 passengers and 802 crew, docked at the southwestern port of Sihanoukville last week after the Cambodian government allowed the ship to enter the port on humanitarian grounds.

The ship departed Hong Kong on Feb 1 for a 14-day cruise that was to end in Japan. However, the Japanese government denied entry based on suspicions that one of the passengers was infected with the virus.

The ship was subsequently turned away by Taiwan, the Philippines, Guam and Thailand over similar fears.