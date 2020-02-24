Malaysian PM Mahathir submits resignation to king

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attends a press conference in Tokyo on May 30, 2019. (AFP photo)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, at 94 the world's oldest leader, submitted his resignation to the king on Monday, his office said, after a bid by his political partners to bring down the government.

Mahathir "has sent a resignation letter as prime minister of Malaysia", said a statement from his office.

The fate of Malaysia's ruling coalition hung in doubt on Monday after surprise weekend talks between Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's party and other groups on forming a new government that would exclude his anointed successor Anwar Ibrahim.