China reports 508 new cases of coronavirus, deaths up by 71
World

China reports 508 new cases of coronavirus, deaths up by 71

published : 25 Feb 2020 at 08:04

writer: Reuters

A man wears a face mask at a metro station in Beijing on Monday as China is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. (Reuters photo)
A man wears a face mask at a metro station in Beijing on Monday as China is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. (Reuters photo)

BEIJING: China had 508 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, the country's National Health Commission said on Tuesday, up from 409 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 77,658.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 2,663 as of the end of Monday, up by 71 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 68 new deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 56 people died.

