South Korea reports 594 more coronavirus cases, total 2,931
World

published : 29 Feb 2020 at 08:39

writer: AFP

People wait in line to buy face masks in front of a store at Dongseongro shopping district in Daegu, South Korea, on Thursday. (AFP photo)
South Korea confirmed 594 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest increase to date for the country and taking the national total to 2,931 infections with three additional deaths.

More than 90% of the new cases were in Daegu, the centre of the country's outbreak, and its neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

Three women in the Daegu area died of the illness, taking the national toll to 16, the statement added.

MOST RECENT
Thailand

New centre to help seize ill-gotten drug gang gains

The Justice Ministry has set up a new centre to seize drug-related assets as part of an effort to stamp out drug syndicates.

09:01
Thailand

Summit postponed

The United States has decided to postpone a meeting with Asean leaders it had planned to host on March 14 due to worries about the coronavirus outbreak, two US officials said.

08:41
World

