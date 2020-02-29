South Korea reports 594 more coronavirus cases, total 2,931

People wait in line to buy face masks in front of a store at Dongseongro shopping district in Daegu, South Korea, on Thursday. (AFP photo)

South Korea confirmed 594 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest increase to date for the country and taking the national total to 2,931 infections with three additional deaths.

More than 90% of the new cases were in Daegu, the centre of the country's outbreak, and its neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

Three women in the Daegu area died of the illness, taking the national toll to 16, the statement added.