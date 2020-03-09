Section
Cruise ship heads to Singapore after rebuff by Thailand, Malaysia
World

published : 9 Mar 2020 at 11:02

writer: Reuters

The Costa Fortuna cruise ship is seen in an undated photograph. (Bo Randstedt/Creative Commons)
SINGAPORE: The operator of cruise ship Costa Fortuna said it was heading to Singapore to end its journey on Tuesday as planned, after it was turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand over coronavirus fears.

Italian cruise line Costa Crociere said there were no suspected virus cases among its guests, which includes Italians. Italy has the largest number of cases of the virus outside China with 7,375 infections.

Costa Crociere said it would cancel a cruise due to depart on March 10 from Singapore.

Singapore port authorities have not yet said whether they would allow the ship to dock. 

