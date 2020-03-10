Patient arrived from Thailand flees Zimbabwe hospital before virus test: media

A patient who recently arrived from Thailand reportedly escaped from Wilkins Hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe before a coronavirus test. (Reuters file photo)

A 26-year-old man who recently arrived from Thailand fled a hospital in Zimbabwe’s capital as medical staff were preparing to test him for coronavirus, a state-controlled news service said.

Initial reports did not clarify whether the man was a Thai national or had merely just arrived from Thailand.

The patient had been referred to Harare’s main infectious diseases hospital by a private clinic, ZTN News, a streaming service owned by state-controlled Zimbabwe Newspapers, reported Monday, citing Harare City Health Director Prosper Chonzi.

The patient fled the hospital with his father’s help immediately after going through incubation and while waiting to be tested. He was the fourth person sent to the hospital for coronavirus testing. Two other people tested negative, as did a deceased woman of Chinese origin who died before she reached the hospital.

“We have reported the case to the police and we are working hand in hand with them to try and locate the patient as soon as possible and bring them to the hospital for admission,” Chonzi told ZTN.