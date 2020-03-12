Virus Update: Cases top 125,000, China says peak is over

A man wearing a mask crosses an empty street in Beijing, as the country is hit by an outbreak in China on March 3. (Reuters photo)

China says the peak of the outbreak in the country is “generally over” but the situation elsewhere remains grim. President Donald Trump significantly restricted travel from Europe as the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

A spokesperson for China’s National Health Commission said the peak of the outbreak in the country is “generally over”.

Speaking at a briefing in Beijing, spokesperson Mi Feng said that China would stick with its prevention and control efforts firmly.

China reported just 15 new cases of infection and 11 additional deaths for Wednesday, a dramatic fall from the thousands of new cases it was seeing daily last month. In total, China now has 80,793 cases of infection and 3,169 deaths. There have been 62,793 discharged patients.

Earlier, President Donald Trump significantly restricted travel from Europe and the US cautioned citizens against going abroad, as the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Thailand reported 11 more cases, bringing the total to 70. All new cases were friends who went out drinking together despite some being ill, the first cluster of cases in the country.

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks said he and his wife have the pathogen, which a top infectious-disease specialist said is 10 times more deadly than the seasonal flu. The National Basketball Association cancelled all games until further notice and Italy all but put a halt to normal life as global cases soared past 125,000.

The global stock rout deepened as Mr Trump stopped short of offering a detailed rescue package, even as Australia and the UK unveiled stimulus measures. Mr Trump’s clampdown on European travellers delivers a hammer blow to the already-reeling airline industry.

Key Developments:

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises travel warning for Europe

NBA suspends season, Tom Hanks tests positive

Confirmed cases at 125,000 globally, 4,600 dead

Trump’s error-laden “foreign-virus” speech has investors spooked

Stock rout deepens, havens surge



Japan passes bill allowing emergency declaration

Japan’s House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in Japan if needed.

The bill, expected to clear the House of Councillors on Friday, revises the law on new types of influenza and infectious diseases will give the prime minister the authority to declare a state of emergency.

Once a declaration is made for specific areas for a limited period of time, prefectural governors can demand that residents stay indoors and ask for school closures, as well as event cancellations. Local governments can also demand that essential supplies such as medicine and food be sold to them. They can also temporarily take over private land and facilities to provide medical care.

The total number of domestic cases has surpassed 1,300, including around 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was under a 14-day quarantine near Tokyo in February. There were 53 new cases reported on Wednesday.



Three infected on Mekong cruise

Cambodia has found three infected British nationals on a tourist boat on the Mekong River, bringing its tally of cases to five, the Ministry of Health said.

A 73-year old British tourist and his 69-year old wife on the boat, which the ministry identified as Viking Cruise Journey, docked in Kampong Cham province, north of the capital, Phnom Penh, tested positive on Wednesday, the ministry said.

A 65-year old British woman from the boat had tested positive on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

The tourist vessel had travelled up the Mekong river from neighbouring Vietnam, it said.

Cambodia had earlier reported two virus infections in a Cambodian and a Chinese citizen. The Chinese man recovered and went home.

The ministry said 61 people from the vessel had tested negative and had been put in isolation on land and were being monitored.



12 cases linked to Malaysian Islamic conference

Malaysia's health ministry called for mass gatherings to be postponed after at least 12 cases were linked to a three-day religious event in the capital attended by some 10,000 people from several countries.

Malaysia, which reported 149 cases, is tracking about 5,000 citizens who took part in the Feb 28-March 1 gathering of Islamic missionaries at a mosque in the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

Eleven of the cases linked to the meeting have cropped up in people in Brunei who attended the meeting — Brunei's first cases of the coronavirus. Some 90 people from Brunei attended.

44th US state with infections

Wyoming has confirmed its first coronavirus case, the state's Department of Health said in a news release.

“Lab testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has identified the first known case of a state resident with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19)," the release said.

The patient is a woman from Sheridan County who has recently traveled domestically.

The report means 44 out of 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, have now reported coronavirus cases. The number of patients in the US has doubled since Sunday. The new numbers bring the national total to 1,274 cases, including 70 cases of citizens repatriated from abroad.



Greece reports first death

Greece reported its first death. The government has already closed schools and cancelled March 25 independence day parades, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis cautioned people about the risk of going to church as concerns of the spread intensify. Greece has so far reported 99 confirmed cases.



CDC raises travel warning for Europe

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its travel warning for Europe, advising Americans to avoid nonessential travel to specified countries in the region.

“Travellers returning from the specified countries in Europe must stay home for 14 days after returning from travel, monitor their health, and practice social distancing,” the CDC said in a statement on its website.

The US State Department earlier raised its travel advisory to Level 3, one step below the most severe category, as it cautioned American citizens against travelling abroad.

The department warned that many parts of the world dealing with outbreaks of the virus “are taking action that may limit traveller mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions”.



India stops most border crossings

India suspended most visas in a bid to halt the spread. All existing visas — except permissions given for diplomatic, official, United Nations, other international organisations, employment and project visas — will be suspended until April 15, according to a government statement Wednesday.