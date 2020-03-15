Thai cases jump by 32, widespread clampdown: Virus update

Philippine police personnel man a checkpoint bordering nearby Cavite province and suburban Las Pinas in Manila on Sunday, as the government steps up efforts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AFP photo)

Fear closed the world in on itself as nations, from the US to much of Europe and Latin America, took measures to shield citizens from the coronavirus infection. That meant shutting borders, airports and, in France, its cafes and restaurants.

Cases in Thailand spiked by 32. Spain declared an emergency. Italy continued to be battered, reporting 175 new deaths to raise its total to 1,441.

US President Donald Trump tested negative for coronavirus. New York City reported its first fatality.

Confirmed cases for China and South Korea continue to show signs of stabilising.

Key Developments:

- Thailand reports 32 new cases

- Cases rose beyond 145,000 worldwide, with deaths above 5,700

- France’s prime minister says people ignore warnings

- China now has 80,844 confirmed coronavirus cases in total, its death toll rose by 10 on Saturday to 3,199

- New York City is unprepared for large caseload

- African nations from Rwanda to Mauritania reported first cases

Updates (latest first):

Thailand reports 32 new cases

Thailand reported 32 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total infections in the kingdom to 114, health officials said. It was the biggest daily jump in cases in Thailand, which was one of the first countries outside China to report coronavirus infections that has since swept much of the world.

South Korea reports 76 new cases

South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, an all-time low since Feb. 20, when the country saw a surge of over 500 in four days.

The country’s total tally stands at 8,162, and marks the third day in a row in which the number of released patients are greater than the number of newly-confirmed cases overnight. A total of 75 deaths in the nation have been reported.

Spain declares state of emergency

Spaniards’ freedom of movement will be significantly limited for the next 15 days under the state of emergency declared by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The wife of the prime minister has tested positive for the virus, El Pais reported.

The Spanish government will take full control of administration nationwide, Sanchez said in an address. People will only be allowed to leave their houses in specific circumstances, he said.

France closes cafes, restaurants, shops

France is shuttering restaurants, cafes and shops deemed non-essential, following in the footsteps of neighbouring Italy to curb the new coronavirus’s spread.

“Too many people still go to cafes and restaurants,” French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said at a press conference in Paris on Saturday. Philipe “We must show more discipline.”

At least 4,500 people in France have contracted the virus, double from 72 hours ago.

Canadians warned over travel abroad

Canadians are being urged to avoid non-essential travel. “New restrictions may be imposed with little warning.” Global Affairs Canada posted on its travel advisory website. “Your travel plans may be severely disrupted and you may be forced to remain outside of Canada longer than expected.”

Norway closes airport, borders

Norway will shut all airports, ports and border crossings, calling in the army to help enforce what appears to be the nation’s closure to the outside world, Prime Minister Erna Solberg announced. The nation may also seek infection control gear from China. Countries around Europe, from Spain to Russia, are announcing measures to restrict the movement of people both inside and outside their nations.

FDA clears druggists to make sanitiser

The Food and Drug Administration is encouraging licensed pharmacists and physicians to make their own batches of hand sanitiser to combat widespread shortages. The agency is worried that home-made concoctions are not as safe to use as what pharmacists and doctors could make, using high-quality ingredients and at least 60% alcohol.

Hand sanitizer has mostly disappeared from physical stores around the nation as well as from most on-line retailers.

Alitalia makes face masks mandatory on board

Alitalia said it will immediately require all passengers to wear facial masks onboard flights. The masks must be provided by the passengers themselves, a difficulty given the shortage in Italy, the epicentre of the coronavirus outside of China. The locked-down nation announced another 175 deaths on Saturday, for a total of 1,441 dead. The total cases rose to 21,157.

Medical experts say NYC hospitals unprepared

New York City’s hospitals, among the best in the world, may still not be ready for the coronavirus outbreak, according to many health care experts. “We are not prepared to deal with a rapid and severe surge of patients — we’re just not,” said Christopher M. Tedeschi, a longtime emergency physician and assistant professor at the Columbia University Medical Center. New York City reported its first coronavirus death, an 82-year-old woman with respiratory illness, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said. The total number of cases there is 524.

Trump takes test; bans travel

President Donald Trump said he took a coronavirus test and noted travel will be banned from the UK and Ireland. The rest of Europe falls under an essential no-entry policy announced last week.

Trump said he took the virus test on Friday night, and had his temperature taken early Saturday before appearing at a White House news conference. His temperature was “totally normal,” he said as he left the briefing room.

He said he expects results back in “a day or two”.

The US added Great Britain and Ireland to its current international travel ban, effective late Monday. US citizens flying home will still be able to enter, but will be checked at one of 13 airports, and if they show symptoms of the virus will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, Vice President Mike Pence said.

Belgium warns against travel

Belgium is telling citizens not to travel abroad and warned that the risk of being stranded is “very high”. The foreign ministry said it can’t guarantee travellers will be able to return home as countries around the world start to close borders.

French minister tests positive

Brune Poirson, France’s junior environment minster, tested positive for the coronavirus, AFP reported, citing the minister’s office.

UK deaths double

The number of UK deaths from the outbreak rose by 10 in the past 24 hours to a total of 21. The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,140 on Saturday, from 798 the day before.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a ban on large public gatherings, which could come into force next weekend, an official said. He is under pressure from some medics and politicians to take a more aggressive approach to fighting the virus.

Berlin suspends jail time

Berlin is suspending some imprisonments to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection and save medical resources, according to German news agency DPA. Authorities will delay jail time by four months for unpaid fines, DPA said.

Middle East shutdowns

Countries across the Middle East shut down schools and tourist attractions.

Egypt will close schools and universities for two weeks and Oman’s close for a month, according to reports from state-run media. Abu Dhabi will shut tourist attractions and cultural sites, including a branch of the Louvre museum, until the end of the March.

The United Arab Emirates temporarily suspended issuance of all visas, excluding diplomats, according to its official news agency, WAM.

In Kuwait, four more people have been infected with the virus, bringing the number cases to 104.

Prominent Italians test positive

Nine players in Italy’s top soccer league, Serie A, tested positive for the coronavirus, according to daily Gazzetta dello Sport. Games have been suspended until at least April 3.

Italy’s Health Undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri has also been confirmed with the illness. He said he’s been in isolation and working remotely since he’s had symptoms.

Europe tightens borders

European countries added border restrictions to curb the spread of the virus across the continent.

Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed orders Saturday to close the border with Poland and Norway for most foreign citizens from March 15. Switzerland said it would turn away travellers from Italy, deemed a “high-risk country”. Several nations also moved to implement border checks and bar cruise ships from their ports.

Greece stopped all flights to and from Italy, the second-worst affected nation after China. Georgia closed its border with Armenia and Azerbaijan. Portugal said cruise ships wouldn’t be able to disembark, as did Montenegro.