Manila bourse, Hong Kong schools shut: Virus update

Community volunteers distribute vegetables and foods ordered by residents in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province on Monday. (AFP photo)

Trading in Asia got underway Tuesday without a key player, as the Philippines took the rare step of stopping stock, bond and currency trading -- the first country to shut its markets as the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the globe.

Elsewhere in the region, Hong Kong was set to issue its second-highest travel alert for residents and extend quarantine measures for people coming from abroad, with leader Carrie Lam saying all schools were unlikely to resume by April 20 as previously flagged. Malaysia restricted movement of people nationwide and Myanmar said it would cut taxes to help mitigate the virus fallout. Thailand reported 30 new cases.

Dallas became the latest US city to take action around the virus, closing down gyms and bars and banning dine-in eating. The San Francisco Bay Area went further, requiring people to stay home except for essential needs.

Key developments:

Updates (latest first):

Russia bans entry to most foreigners

Russia will shut its border to foreigners from March 18 to May 1, according to a government statement late Monday. The rule won’t apply to diplomats, transit passengers, transport crews and some other categories.

UEFA might postpone Euro 2020 soccer tournament

UEFA is considering postponing the Euro 2020 soccer tournament to next year, Swiss newspaper Blick reported. The organization, which regulates European soccer, is meeting representatives of its 55 member associations today via video conference to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak. The tournament is scheduled to kick off in Rome on June 12. L’Equipe newspaper had initially reported the possibility, without saying how it obtained the information.

AMC to close all US locations for 6 to 12 Weeks

AMC Entertainment said it will close its US locations from March 17 for at least 6 to 12 weeks in an effort to curb the virus from spreading. The move follows government directives to close movie theatres, bars and restaurants.

Macau to bar non-residents outside China from entering

The city will bar non-residents -- excluding those from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and foreign workers -- from entering starting March 18, according to a statement on its government’s website.

South Korea, China, Japan officials discuss virus

Officials from the three neighbouring countries held a teleconference to discuss cooperation on combating the virus, according to a statement from South Korea’s foreign ministry. Kim Jung-han, director-general for Asian and Pacific Affairs at the foreign ministry, spoke to his Chinese and Japanese counterparts, it said, and they exchanged opinions on the “direction of efforts toward preventing global spread” of the illness.

Thailand reports 30 new cases

Thailand reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the total to 177, a health official said. Eleven of the new cases are connected to a crowded boxing match that saw a large number of coronavirus cases, while other cases are those that worked closely with foreigners.

Hong Kong widens anti-virus measures

The Asian financial hub will issue its second-highest travel alert and extend quarantine measures for all other countries outside Greater China as soon as Tuesday, Lam told reporters. She also said all schools in the city were unlikely to resume by April 20, after weeks of closures. If schools do start on that date, they would re-open in phases, she said, without elaborating.

Ecuador declares full state of emergency

President Lenin Moreno modified emergency measures to fight the virus. “We’re at war,” he said in a national TV address. Moreno decreed a two-week suspension of inter-provincial travel and a pm to 5am curfew starting March 17. The government will mostly shut down, he said, except health, security and public services.

Philippines shuts financial markets until further notice

The Southeast Asian nation stopped trading until further notice, with the closures taking effect Tuesday, according to the Philippine Stock Exchange and the Bankers Association of the Philippines. President Rodrigo Duterte previously widened a month-long lockdown of the Manila region to cover the country’s main Luzon island, home to at least 57 million people.

The virus has infected at least 140 people in the Philippines and killed a dozen. The pandemic comes as Philippine equities have tumbled more than 30% this year as stocks around the world plunged on fears of a global recession.

US House virus relief bill goes to Senate after delays over fixes

The US House passed technical fixes and sent the Senate its bill to alleviate some of the economic consequences of the outbreak after delays Monday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin resolved in talks with congressional leaders. The Senate will be able to take the measure up Tuesday.

Hologic coronavirus test gets FDA emergency use authorisation

Hologic Inc said US Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorisation for its Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assay, which detects the virus. The company expects to provide tens of thousands of SARS-CoV-2 tests this month as it boosts production capacity, and to produce nearly 600,000 tests per month starting in April. Each Panther Fusion system can provide results in less than three hours -- and process up to 1,150 tests in a day.

China reports 20 new imported cases

The country said it had 21 additional virus cases March 16, with 20 of them imported, according to a statement from its National Health Commission. The only locally reported case was in Hubei, the province at the epicentre of the outbreak, it said.

China has 80,881 total cases, with 143 of them imported. Its death toll rose by 13 people, for a total of 3,226 after months combating the disease.

Houston, Dallas close bars and limit restaurants

The shutdowns hitting US areas such as California and New York have spread to Texas. Both the Houston and Dallas areas ordered all bars to close and restricted dining in at restaurants.

Boeing seeks US aid and help for suppliers, airlines

Boeing Co has asked White House and Congressional officials for short-term aid for itself, suppliers and airlines as the outlook for travel worsens, according to people familiar with the matter. Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines Inc is in talks to raise up to $4 billion in new debt amid a broader dash for cash by companies hit hard by the virus.

San Francisco Bay Area nears total shutdown

Six of the biggest counties in the San Francisco Bay Area ordered people to stay home except for essential needs, marking one of the nation’s strongest local efforts yet to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The area affected includes San Francisco, Silicon Valley and eastern cities such as Berkeley and Oakland. It will start at 12.01am local time Tuesday and extend for three weeks. All businesses outside of those deemed essential will shut.

New York City likely to request military medical units

New York City is likely to request aid from military medical units and needs massive medical capacity on a scale that has never been seen before, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. New York plans to open five drive-through testing sites and is identifying space that it can convert for medical use, he said.

Canada shuts border to most foreigners

Canada plans to significantly restrict entry of non-residents into the country. The government will be denying entry to all foreigners, except for Americans, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. Airlines will also receive instruction to prevent all travellers with symptoms to board a plane.