Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Professor who met UK PM over Covid-19 response self-isolates
World

Professor who met UK PM over Covid-19 response self-isolates

published : 18 Mar 2020 at 17:11

writer: Reuters

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrive for a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in London, on Tuesday. (Reuters photo)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrive for a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in London, on Tuesday. (Reuters photo)

LONDON: A British professor who was in Downing Street this week after convincing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stiffen his response to the coronavirus outbreak has self-isolated after developing a persistent dry cough and a fever.

Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, produced a projection of the coronavirus outbreak for the British government and was in Downing Street on Monday.

"Sigh. Developed a slight dry but persistent cough yesterday and self isolated even though I felt fine," Ferguson said. "Then developed high fever at 4am today. There is a lot of Covid-19 in Westminster," he said on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear if Ferguson had met Johnson face to face although the professor attended Johnson's news conference.

In his study, Ferguson compared the potential impact of the Covid-19 disease epidemic with the devastating flu outbreak of 1918 and said that with no mitigating measures at all, the outbreak could have caused more than half a million deaths in Britain and 2.2 million in the United States. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Vietjet suspends Thai, Asean flights as infections rise

HANOI: Budget airline Vietjet Air said on Tuesday it will suspend its flights to major Southeast Asian destinations from Friday due to the coronavirus.

17:26
World

Professor who met UK PM over Covid-19 response self-isolates

LONDON: A British professor who was in Downing Street this week after convincing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stiffen his response to the coronavirus outbreak has self-isolated after developing a persistent dry cough and a fever.

17:11
Thailand

Getting ready

The government is making preparations to cope with a third-stage Covid-19 epidemic, should it come to that, and it would include a countrywide lockdown, the prime minister says.

16:59