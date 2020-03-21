Google launches Covid-19 site

Main focus is on US, but information for more countries and languages coming soon

Google on Saturday launched a website with information about coronavirus guidance and testing, as the United States works on slowing the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The site, which consists of resources and links focused on the potentially deadly respiratory illness Covid-19, is focused mainly on the United States, with inks to resources worldwide. However, it will be available in more languages and countries in the coming days, Google said in a blog post.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said in a blog post last Sunday that the search giant was partnering with the US government to create a website by March 16.

However, the launch was delayed as local and national guidance changed significantly from Sunday to Monday and the company had said it would roll out the website later in the week.



