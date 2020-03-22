Singapore to ban on all short-term visitors in new virus measures

Section
World

published : 22 Mar 2020 at 14:56

updated: 22 Mar 2020 at 15:30

writer: Reuters and Kyodo News

Commuters wait for a transport to leave the Woodlands Causeway across to Singapore from Johor, hours before Malaysia imposes a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday. (Reuters photo)
SINGAPORE: Singapore will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter the city-state in its latest measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and to conserve healthcare resources for its citizens.

The ban takes effect 11.59pm (10.59pm Bangkok time) on Monday.

The country will also only allow the return and entry of work pass holders, including their dependents, for those who provide essential services such as healthcare and transport.

"The duration of these measures, I can't say at this stage. No one will know how long this current wave of imported cases will last," National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said at a news conference.

While all returnees must still serve a 14-day stay-at-home notice, Wong warned that the government is mulling stepped-up measures to deter overseas travel.

"I think there has to be consequences, I don't think we can allow such a situation to continue. We are discussing what further measures (can be taken)," he said.

The latest measure comes a day after the city-state reported its first two fatalities from the coronavirus.

The number of confirmed infections stands at 432, with about 80% of new cases over the past three days involving Singaporeans and long-term work pass holders who returned from abroad.

