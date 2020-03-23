Fed goes all-in with new, unlimited bond buying

The Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington on July 27, 2019. (Lexey Swall/The New York Times)

The Federal Reserve said it would buy as much government-backed debt as needed to soothe fraught markets and unrolled a series of programmes meant to shore up both large and small businesses, unveiling a whatever-it-takes effort to cushion the brutal economic blow of coronavirus.

"Aggressive efforts must be taken across the public and private sectors to limit the losses to jobs and incomes and to promote a swift recovery once the disruptions abate," the central bank said in a Monday morning statement, adding that "the Federal Reserve is using its full range of authorities to provide powerful support for the flow of credit to American families and businesses".

The central bank, which restarted its massive bond-buying programme eight days ago, said it would expand it well beyond the $700 billion in Treasury and $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities that it had initially placed on those purchases. Instead, officials will buy bonds "in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning." That includes buying government-backed debt tied to commercial real estate.

The expanded programme is a nod to the fact that crucial markets at the centre of the financial system have struggled to function despite the Fed’s buying to date.

The central bank will also try to bolster the corporate bond market, which has been under pressure as companies shut down in the face of the virus. The Fed said it would unveil a programme intended to help companies continue to fund themselves and enable the trading of corporate debt in the secondary market. The point, according to the release, is "to support credit to large employers".

The Fed is also resurrecting a programme from the 2008 financial crisis, called the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility, or TALF, that encouraged loans to small businesses and households. And it unveiled a new programme, the Main Street Business Lending Program, saying that it would "support lending to eligible small-and-medium sized businesses" but giving few details as to how.

The fresh programmes "taken together, will provide up to $300 billion in new financing", the central bank said.

The Fed’s Monday morning announcements marked an all-in approach, going well beyond the playbook the central bank used to stabilise the economy in the wake of the 2008 downturn. It came as markets braced for a tumultuous day and as Congress struggled to agree on a spending package to support the US economy.

The Fed had already been acting almost daily to shore up the economy and keep markets functioning as coronavirus spreads, shutting down huge swathes of the United States and global economy and threatening to plunge the world into a deep and painful recession.

The central bank slashed interest rates to near-zero just over a week ago and rolled out the new bond-buying campaign. Throughout the week, it ramped up the size of its liquidity injections — meant to keep the market for short-term loans between banks functioning normally — and sped up the pace of its Treasury and mortgage-backed security purchases.

The Fed had also rolled out several emergency lending programmes, which allow it to backstop markets during especially unusual and demanding circumstances. The Fed is buying commercial paper, a type of short-term debt companies use to fund themselves, to keep that market functioning smoothly. It has backstopped money market mutual funds, which both businesses and companies use to stash cash, including ones that invest in municipal debt.

It expanded those programmes Monday, saying it would accept a wider range of securities — including municipal variable rate demand notes and certificates of deposit — as collateral in its mutual fund backstop. And it said it would include high-quality, tax-exempt commercial paper in that programme.