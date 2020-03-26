Virus update: US deaths top 1,000

Apprentice Andrea Schulz presents a tablet with toilet paper-shaped cakes at the bakery Schuerener Backparadies in Dortmund, western Germany, on Thursday. The bakery of owner Tim Kortuem sells toilet paper cakes, which are spread with cream and wrapped in fondant. The sweet toilet paper rolls have become a 'bestseller' during the virus crisis. (AFP photo)

The US death toll topped 1,000, according to a Johns Hopkins tally. The Senate approved a more-than-$2 trillion stimulus package. Singapore estimated that its economy contracted the most in a decade, an early sign of what’s in store for many.

The US Senate’s approval of the record fiscal programme to address the coronavirus sends the bill to the House of Representatives, which will meet Friday. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer expects it to pass.

Japan is setting up a panel to consider declaring an emergency after a spike in cases in Tokyo prompted officials to adopt a tougher approach. The health minister warned high-risk infections will become rampant.

Key developments:

Cases reach 472,109; 21,308 dead, 114,870 recovered: Johns Hopkins

Fauci warns of potential for another cycle of infections

Refugee camps housing millions of people brace for a surge in virus cases

US Senate passes $2-trillion relief package

Japan inches toward declaring an emergency



Latest developments:



Singapore boosts package to 11% of GDP

Singapore delivered a second stimulus package of S$48 billion ($33 billion) to fight the outbreak, drawing on national reserves for the first time since the global financial crisis to support an economy heading for recession.

The city-state’s gross domestic product fell an annualised 10.6% in the first quarter from the previous three months. The government said it now sees a sharp contraction in the economy of 1% to 4% for the full year.

Thailand reports 111 new cases

The Public Health Ministry on Thursday reported 111 new cases, raising the total to 1,045, while deaths remained unchanged at four.

Tokyo’s cases climb by a record

Tokyo confirmed more than 45 additional coronavirus cases, national broadcaster NHK reported, citing an unidentified metropolitan government official. That exceeded the count of 41 for the previous day. The city has become the new centre of coronavirus cases in the country, overtaking Hokkaido as the area with the most infections.

The jump in cases comes as the annual cherry blossoms appear across the capital, bringing crowds out for traditional viewing celebrations in public parks.

French business confidence tumbles by a record

French business confidence plunged at a record pace in March as shutdowns to contain the coronavirus have left the economy running at 65% of normal activity. The index fell to 95 in March from 105 the month before, statistics office Insee said Thursday. The drop echoes that seen in Germany in figures earlier this week, and reflects French President Emmanuel Macron’s move to put the country in lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

India addresses confusion over three-week lockdown measures

After India’s stringent nationwide lockdown order threw the nation’s ports into confusion, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that essential infrastructure will be allowed to keep operating.

The interstate movement of goods for domestic use or for export will be allowed, the ministry said. Movement of essential goods, including petroleum products, food products and medical supplies across the country’s land borders is also allowed during the lockdown.

Senate approves rescue plan

The package of more than $2 trillion in measures provides for about $500 billion in loans and assistance for big companies, including struggling airlines, as well as states and cities. There is a separate pot of about $350 billion for small businesses. For individuals, the legislation provides direct payments to lower- and middle-income Americans of $1,200 for each adult, as well as $500 for each child. Unemployment insurance would be vastly expanded.

The House is scheduled to vote on the legislation Friday.

US death toll passes 1,000

Over 1,000 people in the US have died from the virus, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

That puts the US’s death toll just behind France, which has 1,331 deaths. Italy has suffered the highest death toll in the widening global pandemic, with more than 7,500 deaths as of Thursday.

The grim milestone comes as cases of infection in the US rapidly increase and the World Health Organization warned that the country could become the next epicentre of the worldwide outbreak.

Japan prepares to declare emergency

Japan to set up panel looking at emergency declaration Japan will set up a panel as soon as Thursday to consider declaring an emergency, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

While he told reporters at a briefing Thursday that the Abe administration isn’t thinking of declaring an emergency now, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said he has told the prime minister there’s a high risk of the virus spreading broadly.

Canada sees a 72% surge in confirmed cases

In Canada, the number of confirmed cases rose to 3,385, an increase of 72% over the course of the day. There were 35 deaths, a rise of roughly 30%. It was not immediately clear if improvements in testing contributed to the spike in cases.

South Korea deploys QE

The Bank of Korea will conduct weekly money-market operations aimed at providing an “unlimited” amount of liquidity for three months. The initiative will start in April, and is designed to stabilise financial markets. It “wouldn’t be too wrong” to see the move as quantitative easing, a BOK official said.

The sharpest spike in years in premiums for companies to borrow in many funding markets around the world has pushed global monetary policymakers to adopt unorthodox measures. The US, Australia, New Zealand and several others have all taken unprecedented actions this month.

Fauci sees potential for another cycle of infections

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a White House briefing that it’s possible the virus could become a seasonal affliction, with further waves of infections coming. He noted that the number of cases in the southern hemisphere is rising as the winter season approaches there.

“I know we’ll be successful in putting this down now. But we really need to be prepared for another cycle,” Dr Fauci said. He said it’s vital that a vaccine be developed for the next cycle, along with a “menu” of treatment drugs that have been shown to be successful and safe.

At the same briefing, White House coronavirus task force member Deborah Birx highlighted that the number of new cases in New York City has been relatively constant the past three days, and said that “we’re close to working through the testing backlog”.

WHO: Countries wasted time amid spread

The world squandered a window of opportunity to fight the coronavirus and many actions should have been taken one or two months ago, according to World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The WHO chief himself didn’t call the coronavirus a pandemic until mid-March.

Worldwide lockdowns have created a second window of opportunity that shouldn’t be wasted, he said at a press briefing in Geneva. There are 150 countries with fewer than 100 reported cases, he said, adding that those in lockdown should use this time to contain the virus.

“The last thing any country needs is to reopen schools and businesses only to close them again because of resurgent cases,” he said.

New cases decline in Italy

Italy reported that new cases fell on Wednesday, after nearly three weeks of lockdown measures. There were 5,210 new cases, compared with 5,249 a day earlier.

Fatalities from the disease over the past 24 hours totalled 683, compared with 743 on Tuesday, according to figures from the civil protection agency. Confirmed cases in the country now total 74,386.

The news came as the government broadened rules that shield companies from hostile takeovers as the virus takes a heavy toll on the economy.