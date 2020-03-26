Malaysia king, queen quarantined after palace staff found with virus

A general view of Malaysia's National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 25, 2020. (Reuters photo)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian king and queen have gone into self-quarantine after seven members of the palace staff tested positive for the new coronavirus, the palace said in a statement Thursday.

King Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin and Queen Azizah Aminah Maimunah tested negative for the virus but started observing a 14-day quarantine on Wednesday out of caution, it said.

Health authorities are investigating the source of infection among the staff members and are tracing all of their close contacts for screening, while the palace undergoes disinfection.

Meanwhile, health authorities on Thursday reported 235 new infection cases, raising the national tally to 2,031 with 23 fatalities.