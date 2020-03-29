Infections rise throughout Southeast Asia

A volunteer arranges lit candles in a formation to read "Fight Covid-19" during the Earth Hour environmental campaign near a catholic church in Borongan City, Eastern Samar province, Philippines on Saturday. (AFP photo)

The number of new coronavirus cases in Southeast Asian nations rose on Sunday, including a dramatic increase in the Philippines.

Philippines

The Philippine health ministry on Sunday reported 343 new coronavirus cases, marking the country's largest daily increase in infections, and three additional deaths.

That raised the total number of known infections in the country to 1,418, while the death toll has reached 71, it said. Seven more patients have recovered, however, bringing the total number of recoveries to 42.

Malaysia

Malaysia reported 150 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total to 2,470, the highest in Southeast Asia.

The number of deaths from the virus outbreak rose by seven to 34, the health ministry said.

Indonesia confirmed 130 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 1,285, a health ministry official said on Sunday.

Twelve more people had died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 144, Achmad Yurianto, the official, said. Sixty-four people had recovered, he added.

Yurianto added that the country had tested more than 6,500 people across the country.

Cambodia

Cambodia reported one new case of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the tally to 103 as the country prepared to tighten entry requirements for foreign nationals to try to curb the spread of the virus.

The new case is a 30-year-old woman who worked in a karaoke club in Cambodia's northwestern Banteay Meanchey province, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. A total of 21 patients have recovered since January, the ministry said.

Cambodia's Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Friday it will cancel visas on arrival for foreign nationals for one month, effective at midnight on March 30, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Foreign nationals wishing to travel to Cambodia must obtain a prior visa abroad and they must have a medical certificate "certifying that he/she has not tested positive" for the virus, the ministry said.

In addition, foreigners must show proof of medical insurance with coverage of at least $50,000, the ministry said.