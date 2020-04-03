Corona beer 'non-essential' during coronavirus pandemic
published : 3 Apr 2020 at 12:02
writer: Reuters
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's Grupo Modelo said on Thursday it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands exported to 180 countries after its business activities were declared non-essential under a government order aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
The Mexican government this week declared a health emergency and ordered the suspension of non-essential activities.
The brewer said in a statement that the suspension will go into place from Sunday.
"If the federal government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product, at Grupo Modelo we are ready to execute a plan with more than 75% of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer," the statement said.
Grupo Modelo operates 11 breweries in Mexico.
- Keywords
- beer
- government
- non-essential
- business activities