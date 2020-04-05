Indonesia mandates mask use as SE Asia virus cases climb

A health officer (L) checks the temperatures of motorists to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus at a border district checkpoint in Lamno, Aceh province on Sunday. (AFP photo)

Malaysia on Sunday reported 179 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 3,662 cases as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy grapples with the highest number of infections in the region.

The new cases include 4 deaths, raising the tally to 61 people who have died as of noon on Sunday, the health ministry said.

Philippines

In Manila, the Philippine health ministry on Sunday reported eight additional coronavirus deaths and 152 newly confirmed cases.

The positive cases in the Philippines totalled 3,246, as of 3pm, while the death toll has risen to 152, it said in the daily bulletin.

Indonesia

Indonesia reported 181 new cases on Sunday, while the death toll rose by 7 to 198.

The country has ordered its citizens to wear cloth face masks when going outside as the numbers of coronavirus infections rise to 2,273 on Sunday, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

"Everybody must wear face masks. Surgical masks and N95 masks are only for medical workers, but wear cloth masks because many asymptomatic cases were found out there," Yurianto said told a news briefing.