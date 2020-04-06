Abe to declare state of emergency over virus

Pedestrians wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, walk on the crossing in Shibuya district in Tokyo on March 31, 2020. (Reuters photo)

TOKYO: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intends to declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak in Japan, a government official said Monday, as a recent surge in infections sweeps Tokyo and other major cities.

The declaration, based on a recently amended law, will empower local authorities to instruct the public to stay at home and order the closure of schools and other facilities. The move will target big cities such as Tokyo and Osaka, the official added.