China reports increase in new coronavirus cases, one death

Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a waste and recycling collection point in Shanghai on Thursday. (Bloomberg photo)

BEIJING: Mainland China reported 39 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, all but one of them imported from abroad, up from the 30 reported a day earlier, as the number of asymptomatic cases also surged.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that 78 new asymptomatic cases had been identified as of the end of the day on Sunday, compared with 47 the day before. Only one new death was recorded on Sunday, the new data showed.