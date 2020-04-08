Hundreds of new Covid cases in SE Asia

Staff from the Indonesian government's health authority (right) offer Covid-19 coronavirus rapid tests in a parking area for motorists after infections were found in the area, in Jakarta, on Wednesday. (AFP photo)

Indonesia confirmed on Wednesday 218 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 2,956, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

He reported 19 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total to 240, while 222 people have recovered.

Malaysian health authorities on Wednesday reported 156 new cases of coronavirus infection, pushing the cumulative total to 4,119 cases as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy continues to grapple with the highest rate of infection in the region.

The health ministry also reported two new deaths, including one Pakistani national who had attended a mass religious gathering that was the source of over 1,000 infections in the country.

The Philippines' health ministry said on Wednesday the coronavirus outbreak has killed five more people, with 106 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have risen to 182 while infections have increased to 3,870. Twelve patients were reported recovered on Wednesday, bringing the total to 96, it added.