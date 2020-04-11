Japanese 'strongly requested' to avoid bars

State of emergency still lacks teeth even as virus cases rise in Tokyo

A man walks past a discount izakaya bar offering cheap food and drinks in Tokyo. (Reuters Photo)

TOKYO: Japan will allow governors of all 47 prefectures to “strongly request” that their residents refrain from visiting nightclubs, hostess bars and busy downtown spots in a push to prevent cluster infections of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.

At present, Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures for which Abe declared a state of emergency over the surge in virus infections are subject to the request. In Tokyo alone, more than 190 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Saturday, a record daily increase for the fourth straight day.

The request made by Abe at a meeting on coronavirus countermeasures on the same day, however, is not legally binding.

During the meeting, the government revised its basic policy to fight the virus so that the governors of the 40 other prefectures can issue the request in a stronger fashion.

Seeing that the reduction in commuters to work now is still not enough, Abe urged businesses to basically practise working at home. “Should there be a need to go to work, commuters are to be reduced by at least 70%,” he said.

The prime minister has been calling for reducing person-to-person contact by as much as 80%.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has been lobbying for tougher measures to tackle the spread of the virus. He won a partial victory on Friday when the central government said that pachinko parlours and internet cafes in the capital would be asked to close, while izakaya casual drinking spots would be asked to cut back their hours.

While the current policy says authorities can ask the public to refrain from going out, the revision would further clarify containment measures, although likely still on a voluntary basis.

According to experts, nightclubs and hostess bars provide an environment ripe for infection as crowds are crammed into an enclosed space in close contact.

Contact tracing is also difficult for clusters that arise from such situations.

For Tokyo, Osaka and the five other prefectures for which a state of emergency has been declared, the basic policy dictates that government officials can “strongly” urge residents to refrain from going to restaurants and bars with female companions for male customers, regardless of age.

In addition to nightclubs, Tokyo has also requested karaoke venues and internet cafes to suspend operations during the state of emergency.

Chiba Prefecture, which is also covered under the state of emergency, said on Saturday that it would also request facilities to suspend operations as early as next week.

Prefectural governors have been calling for state compensation for businesses that may be asked to halt operations. On Saturday, the central government again reiterated it would not do so.