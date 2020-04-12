Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Indonesia logs biggest jump, Philippines most deaths
World

Indonesia logs biggest jump, Philippines most deaths

published : 12 Apr 2020 at 16:53

writer: Reuters

Workers unload sacks of rice from a truck in Tangerang on Saturday, part of government assistance to help people during the partial lockdown to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP photo)
Workers unload sacks of rice from a truck in Tangerang on Saturday, part of government assistance to help people during the partial lockdown to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP photo)

Indonesia on Sunday reported 399 new cases of the coronavirus, its biggest daily jump so far, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,241, according to data provided by a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto said there were also 46 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 373. 

The Philippines recorded 50 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, its highest in a single day, taking the toll to 297.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said 220 new infections took the tally of virus cases to 4,648. But 40 more patients recovered, for a total of 197 recoveries. 

Malaysia's health ministry reported 153 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, raising the cumulative total to 4,683, the highest in Southeast Asia.

The latest data includes three new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 76.

The ministry said 45% of all confirmed cases have recovered. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Silent streets for water festival in Myanmar lockdown

Like Songkran in Thailand, Myanmar's New Year festival of Thingyan is the country's biggest public holiday -- normally a week of nationwide celebration and water fights, with soaked revellers partying late into the night.

17:32
Thailand

Bodies of missing girl students found in river

KANCHANABURI: The bodies of two girl students who went missing on Friday in the Kwae Noy river in this western province were recovered on Sunday, authorities said.

17:21
Sports

British racing great Stirling Moss dies aged 90

LONDON: Stirling Moss, the archetypal British racer widely regarded as the greatest Formula One driver never to win the world championship, has died at the age of 90.

17:16