Manila starts wider-scale targeted coronavirus testing

A Filipino Catholic prays outside a closed church on Thursday amid the enforcement of home quarantine to contain the coronavirus disease in Manila. (Reuters photo)

MANILA: The Philippine capital of Manila has started wider-scale targeted coronavirus testing of residents, authorities said Monday, providing more than 1,600 tests weekly on people with serious symptoms to see if they are infected.

Mayor Francisco Domagoso endorsed the testing at a local health department quarantine facility and six of the city's major hospitals, the city government's Public Information Office said.

"This is in line with Domagoso's Code Covid-19 action plan which aims to slow the spread of the disease while the government tries to isolate infected patients from the communities," the office said, referring to the mayor's "contain and delay" action plan.

The undertaking allows more than 230 swab tests to be conducted per day on people under monitoring or investigation for possible infection, with results available two to three days later.

The office added that Covid-19 patients can also be sent to the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, which has been turned into a 112-bed quarantine facility.

Manila's effort to slow the rise in infections is part of a wider national testing program that begins on Tuesday, amid a lockdown of the Philippines' Luzon Island — its biggest and most populous landmass.

As of Sunday, the government had recorded 4,648 infection cases nationwide, with 297 deaths due to the disease caused by the virus.