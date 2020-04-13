Indonesia ramps up virus testing as new infections surge

A medical worker and health officials prepare for a recovered coronavirus patient to be sent home via ambulance from the Zainoel Abidin hospital in Banda Aceh on Monday, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP photo)

Indonesia on Monday announced 316 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,557, according to data provided by a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto said there were also 26 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 399.

In the Philippines, the health ministry on Monday reported 18 new coronavirus deaths and 284 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the Philippine health ministry said total deaths have reached 315, while confirmed cases have increased to 4,932. Forty-five additional patients have recovered, bringing the total to 242.

In Malaysia, health authorities on Monday reported 134 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 4,817 as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy sees a plateau in the number of new infections reported over the past 10 days.

Malaysian authorities also reported one new death, a participant at a religious gathering that was responsible for more than a third of the total confirmed cases in the country, bringing the total number of fatalities to 77.

Malaysia had the highest number of confirmed cases in the region until Monday, when the Philippines reported a cumulative total of 4,932 cases.

Indonesia to test more

Indonesia’s government is ramping up its coronavirus testing capacity and expanding the partial lockdown to areas outside the capital after facing criticism for having one of the region’s lowest testing rates per capita.

President Joko Widodo said the country will increase its testing capacity by 9,000 samples per day while regulators extended stricter social distancing measures, which includes closing offices, a ban on gatherings of more than five people and limiting transportation services to some satellite cities outside Jakarta to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

The world’s fourth most populous nation has so far only tested around 27,000 people out of its 270 million population, according to the data from Ministry of Health.

“I want us to be able to test more than 10,000 on daily basis,” Jokowi, as the president is known, said ahead of a cabinet meeting.

Hidden hotspot

The government predicted the pandemic may infect as many as 95,000 people by the end of next month before easing. Jokowi has rejected calls to lock down cities and regions to fight the virus, saying such harsh steps would hurt the poor the most.

Indonesia has been criticised for not testing enough, which can lead to the government underestimating the severity of the situation. Even with the accelerating number of infections, the country has only reported 4,557 cases as of Monday, compared with 4,648 in the Philippines, which has less than half of its population. The country has had 399 fatalities, the highest number of deaths in the region after China, according to the government data.

“Indonesia has become a hot spot,” Dono Widiatmoko, senior lecturer at the College of Heath and Social Care, University of Derby. “The detection rate in the country has been very low, therefore statistically it doesn’t appear to be one, while the reality is it is already a hotspot.”