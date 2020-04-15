Virus spread slows in Malaysia but steady in Indonesia, Philippines

A soldier and a police officer stand guard at an entrance to a red zone under enhanced lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

New coronavirus cases slowed in Malaysia and remained steady in Philippines, the country with the most infections in Southeast Asia. The rate of increase also remained stable in Indonesia, where 34 million people face a partial lockdown to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Malaysia

Malaysia on Wednesday reported 85 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily rise since the government imposed curbs to limit the virus' spread on March 18, taking the total number of infections to 5,072.

The health ministry also reported one new death, with a total of 83 fatalities so far.

Malaysia had had the highest number of confirmed infections in Southeast Asia but was overtaken this week by neighbours the Philippines and Indonesia, which reported a total of 5,453 and 5,136 cases respectively on Wednesday.

Philippines

The Philippines' health ministry on Wednesday reported 14 new coronavirus deaths and 230 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said coronavirus deaths have reached 349 while total confirmed cases have increased to 5,453, keeping the Philippines as the country with the most infections in Southeast Asia. But 58 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 353, it added.

Indonesia

Indonesia recorded an additional 297 coronavirus infections on Wednesday, according to Worldometers, with the death toll from Covid-19 reaching 469. Indonesia expanded a partial lockdown to more areas near Jakarta, the epicentre of the country’s coronavirus cases, as authorities stepped up efforts to restrict movement of people ahead of the nation’s biggest festive season next month. A total of 34 million people will face restrictions on their movement by Saturday.