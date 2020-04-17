Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Pile of bodies linked to coronavirus found at US nursing home
World

Pile of bodies linked to coronavirus found at US nursing home

published : 17 Apr 2020 at 07:45

writer: AFP

Medical personnel transport a body at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in New Jersey on Thursday.
Medical personnel transport a body at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in New Jersey on Thursday.

NEW YORK: US police found 17 bodies piled up in a nursing home morgue in New Jersey, media reported Thursday, highlighting how the coronavirus outbreak is overwhelming long-term care facilities.

Officers in the small locality of Andover, around 80 kilometers west of New York City, discovered the bodies following an anonymous tip-off, according to the New York Times.

The discovery came on Monday at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Unit -- one of the largest care homes in New Jersey, a state badly hit by coronavirus.

The cause of death of the 17 has not been confirmed but 68 people have recently died at the facility, and 26 of those tested positive for Covid-19, the Times reported.

Police did not confirm the number of bodies found.

But in a statement posted on the Andover police Facebook page, one of the home's owners, Chaim Scheinbaum, said the morgue, which normally houses four bodies, "never had more than 15 present" on Monday.

"The staff was clearly overwhelmed and probably short-staffed," Andover Police Chief Eric Danielson told CNN.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he was "outraged" that bodies had been allowed to pile up and ordered an investigation.

Covid-19 has killed more than 32,000 people across the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University, with New Jersey the worst-hit state after New York.

The outbreak has reportedly claimed thousands of lives in retirement homes, spotlighting how vulnerable the elderly are to the illness.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Rate of conscript retention is 'too low'

Far too few conscripts are staying on in the military this year, according to the army.

10:06
World

Saudi princess pleads for release from high-security prison

RIYADH: A prominent Saudi princess jailed without charges made a rare public appeal to the king and crown prince on Thursday for her release from a high-security prison, citing her "deteriorating" health.

09:45
Thailand

Paroled inmates 'have health checks'

The Corrections Department on Thursday reported nearly 8,000 people released from prison on parole had undergone health checks, as human rights activists called for more leniency toward eligible inmates.

09:11