Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cambodia extends entry ban for passengers from six countries
World

Cambodia extends entry ban for passengers from six countries

published : 17 Apr 2020 at 15:18

writer: Khmer Times

Scenes like this are a thing of the past as most air travel has come to a standstill. (Khmer Times photo)
Scenes like this are a thing of the past as most air travel has come to a standstill. (Khmer Times photo)

PHNOM PENH: The travel restrictions enforced on passengers from six countries to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic has been extended.

The order was issued on March 16 at the height of Cambodia’s spike in novel coronavirus cases and applies to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the United States and Iran.

In an order issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation dated April 16, it said that all Cambodian missions abroad have been asked to enforce this order and its extension until further notice, the Khmer Times reported on Friday.

In addition, “Citizens must not travel to Europe, the US and Iran unless going abroad is mandatory. All national and sub-national level officials must not attend meetings held in Europe, the US and Iran.”

The ministry said the temporary ban was in force because the six countries have increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Temple ordered to end handouts to gathering crowd

The Don Muang District Office has ordered a temple in the area to immediately stop handing out free food to people suffering under restrictions imposed to combat the novel coronavirus disease.

16:08
Thailand

An easing, maybe

The government will decide next week whether to allow some shops and businesses to reopen if they follow strict rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pathogen.

15:21
World

Cambodia extends entry ban for passengers from six countries

PHNOM PENH: The travel restrictions enforced on passengers from six countries to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic has been extended.

15:18