Cambodia extends entry ban for passengers from six countries

Scenes like this are a thing of the past as most air travel has come to a standstill. (Khmer Times photo)

PHNOM PENH: The travel restrictions enforced on passengers from six countries to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic has been extended.

The order was issued on March 16 at the height of Cambodia’s spike in novel coronavirus cases and applies to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the United States and Iran.

In an order issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation dated April 16, it said that all Cambodian missions abroad have been asked to enforce this order and its extension until further notice, the Khmer Times reported on Friday.

In addition, “Citizens must not travel to Europe, the US and Iran unless going abroad is mandatory. All national and sub-national level officials must not attend meetings held in Europe, the US and Iran.”

The ministry said the temporary ban was in force because the six countries have increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases.