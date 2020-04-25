WHO: Catching Covid doesn't bring immunity

Bambang Suprianto, an imam wearing a protective mask, reads the Koran as a smartphone records him for streaming via social media from the Sunda Kelapa mosque in Jakarta. The mosque was closed as the Indonesian government imposed large-scale restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Reuters Photo)

Catching Covid-19 once may not protect you from getting it again, the World Health Organization has warned.

There is no evidence that people who test positive for the new coronavirus are immunised and protected against reinfection, it said.

The warning suggests that the issuance of “immune passports” may promote the continued spread of the pandemic.

The alert from the UN agency came as the global coronavirus death toll approached 200,000 on Saturday and the United Nations launched an international push for a vaccine to defeat the pandemic.

Some governments, wanting to promote a gradual return to work and the resumption of economic activity, have put forward the idea of issuing documents attesting to the immunity of people on the basis of serological tests revealing the presence of antibodies in the blood.

But the effectiveness of an immunisation thanks to antibodies has still not been established and the available scientific data do not justify the granting of an “immunity passport” or a “certificate of absence of risk”, warns the WHO.

“People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice,” the WHO said.

“The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission.”

The WHO also believes that the serological tests currently used “need additional validation to determine their accuracy and reliability”.

In particular, the tests need to make it possible to distinguish the immune response to the novel coronavirus from the antibodies produced during an infection by another of the six known human coronaviruses, four of which are widespread, causing mild colds.

The other two are responsible for Mers (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) and Sars (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome).

“People infected with one or the other of these viruses are capable of producing antibodies which interact with antibodies produced in response to infection caused by SARS-CoV-2,” it said.

The daily Covid-19 death toll in Western countries seems to be falling, a sign that epidemiologists had been looking for, but the WHO has warned that other nations are still in the early stages of the fight.

The unprecedented situation has left the world staring at its worst downturn since the Great Depression, and leaders are trying to balance public health concerns with economic needs.

Some countries have already started loosening restrictions.

Sri Lanka said it would lift a nationwide curfew on Monday after more than five weeks. Police said travel restrictions would remain in place in four coastal regions, including Colombo, which accounts for the bulk of the country’s 420 reported Covid-19 cases.

Belgium, meanwhile, became the latest European nation to announce an easing from mid-May. Among other developments:

Stay-at-home Ramadan

Across the Muslim world, hundreds of millions of faithful opened the Ramadan holy month under stay-at-home conditions, facing unprecedented bans on prayers in mosques and on the traditional large gatherings of families and friends to break the daily fast.

In the Islamic holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the Grand Mosque, usually packed with tens of thousands of people during Ramadan, was deserted.

“We are used to seeing the holy mosque crowded with people during the day, night, all the time… I feel pain deep inside,” said Ali Mulla, the muezzin who gives the call to prayer at the Grand Mosque.

Despite the coronavirus threat, clerics and conservatives in some countries including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Indonesia — the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation — have pushed back and refused to stop gatherings in mosques.

Anzac Day driveway vigils

Australians and New Zealanders marked Anzac Day from the isolation of their driveways to honour their armed forces after the pandemic saw parades cancelled and ceremonies closed to the public.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was among those observing dawn vigils in front of their homes, while Australia’s leader Scott Morrison attended an official Canberra ceremony forced behind closed doors.

Anzac Day marks the 1915 landing of troops at Gallipoli on the Turkish peninsula in an ill-fated World War I campaign against German-backed Ottoman forces that killed about 10,000 Australian and New Zealand servicemen.

Workers wearing protective gear give customers pedicures at a nail salon in Atlanta on Friday. The state of Georgia is one of the first to attempt limited resumption of economic activity. (Bloomberg Photo)

Cautious reopening in corners of US

Gyms, hair salons and tattoo parlours were given the green light to reopen on Friday in the US state of Georgia as the United States surpassed the grim milestone of 50,000 Covid-19 deaths.

As the southern state lifted restrictions on a list of businesses that also included nail salons and bowling alleys, President Donald Trump warned that Governor Brian Kemp may be moving too fast.

“Spas, beauty salons, tattoo parlors & barber shops should take a little slower path,” Trump tweeted.

At the same time, Trump said he had told Kemp, a Republican ally, “to do what is right for the great people of Georgia (& USA)!”

The mixed messaging was the latest from a president whose remarks from the White House podium have frequently raised eyebrows, including most recently a suggestion that disinfectant could be injected to treat patients with Covid-19.

With much of the country on lockdown for a month, customers showed up early at several Georgia shops.

Chris Edwards, owner of the Peachtree Battle Barber Shop, saw his first customers in line at 7am. He said he was “happy” about being allowed to reopen his store in an Atlanta strip mall.

“If I don’t cut hair I don’t make money,” Edwards said. “We’re being safe, we’re being clean, it’s all you can do.”

Edwards was wearing a mask, but the customer was not.

But Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms continued to urge residents of Georgia’s capital to stay home.

With the state’s infection numbers and deaths rising, she said it was “irresponsible” to allow businesses to open now.

“There is nothing essential about going to a bowling alley or giving a manicure in the middle of a pandemic,” she said.

The United States is the country hardest-hit by the virus, with more than 890,000 confirmed cases and 51,017 deaths as of late Friday, according to a toll by Johns Hopkins University.

An aerial view shows the empty boardwalk in Long Beach, New York on April 22. (AFP Photo)

Aussie chef fined over treatment claim

Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans has been fined thousands of dollars after promoting a “light machine” which he claimed could help treat coronavirus.

Evans was handed the A$25,000 (US$16,000) penalty over his assertion that the BioCharger device — which looks like a cross between a blender and a lava lamp — could be used to help beat Covid-19.

“It’s programmed with about a thousand different recipes, there’s a couple on there for Wuhan coronavirus,” Evans said in a Facebook live video earlier this month.

But Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration said his claim had “no apparent foundation”.

The maker of the machine, Advanced Biotechnologies, describes it as a “Subtle Energy Revitalisation Platform” but issued a statement that said the BioCharger was not a medical device.

India greenlights small shops

India’s government is allowing smaller neighbourhood stores to reopen, bringing relief to residents after a month into the world’s biggest lockdown that’s restricting 1.3 billion people.

The shops can deploy a maximum of 50% of their staff, all wearing masks and following social distancing rules, according to the order issued Friday night by the home ministry.

The order includes standalone stores in housing complexes in municipal areas, while shops in market places within municipal areas and all malls will remain closed until May 3.

India allowed some economic activity to resume on Monday to limit damage after efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic brought work to a halt. Barring exemptions for some businesses, almost all residents are required to stay at home for 40 days through May 3. Friday’s order will enable states to open up their economy further.

“It is clear that government wants to restart the economy but it is of no use to start production without opening up consumption channels,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer of Retailers’ Association of India. The easing shows “the government has right intentions to revive the economy”

Seal of disapproval in Japan

Japan will review its long-standing administrative custom requiring seal stamping on official documents as it has proven a major bottleneck in containing the coronavirus spread, sources said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will instruct government ministries to review the laws, as the practice has prevented telework from being fully introduced with employees needing to go to offices to put seals on documents.

Private-sector members of a government economic council have complained that even the economy-boosting measures announced in Japan require hanko stamps on documents if people want to apply for them.

In Japan, hanko or seals are widely used for signing contracts, business transactions and administrative procedures.

The council will also review another administrative custom of requiring a resident to report to a city office to directly request a service, as such a face-to-face procedure is also a hindrance to encouraging people to stay home.