Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
French police seize 140,000 black market face masks
World

French police seize 140,000 black market face masks

published : 27 Apr 2020 at 09:45

writer: AFP

It is the largest seizure since France banned the resale of masks to prioritise their distribution to health workers.
It is the largest seizure since France banned the resale of masks to prioritise their distribution to health workers.

BOBIGNY, France: French police have seized 140,000 face masks intended for the black market in a record haul since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the largest seizure since the French government banned the resale of protective masks to prioritise their distribution to health workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two individuals were arrested while they were unloading boxes in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, a police source said on Sunday.

One of them said he was a business owner and had bought the masks, including 5,000 high protection FFP2 masks, in the Netherlands for a total of €80,000.

The masks were to be sold to construction workers for a large profit, according to police.

In March, 32,500 masks from China were seized from a warehouse near Paris and 28,800 masks were discovered in a shop in a district of Chinese wholesalers, also in the Paris region.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Headman caught charging B20 for free Covid-free sticker

BURI RAM: A village chief in Lahansai district of this northeastern province has been arrested for illegally demanding 20 baht each from villagers in return for a sticker showing they are free of Covid-19.

11:49
Business

Oil glut swells off Singapore on global storage scramble

A narrow waterway off Singapore has become even more congested as oil-laden tankers wait out a slump in global fuel consumption that’s crimped demand and boosted the use of ships to store cargoes.

11:42
Thailand

Polluting brick factory shut down

AYUTTHAYA: A brick factory has been ordered to shut down following a desperate, bridge-top complaint from a resident about the thick smoke from the kiln blanketing nearby communities in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district.

10:54