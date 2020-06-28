Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Myanmar extends travel ban, curfews to contain Covid-19 spread
World

Myanmar extends travel ban, curfews to contain Covid-19 spread

published : 28 Jun 2020 at 14:55

writer: Bloomberg

A barber works at his mobile hair salon in Yangon on June 17, 2020. (Reuters photo)
A barber works at his mobile hair salon in Yangon on June 17, 2020. (Reuters photo)

Myanmar is imposing a 15-day extension of its virus measures and directives until July 15 to prevent the spread of the pandemic from inbound travellers and within the country, according to a statement released on Saturday by the Central Committee on Covid-19 Control.

The restrictions include a temporary suspension of international flights, a ban on issuing all visas and visa-exemption services, as well as a three-week quarantine for Myanmar nationals returning home by relief flights and across borders, according to the committee, which is led by de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The nightly 12am to 4am curfew remains in place, along with the ban of gatherings of more than five people. Exceptions are made for funerals and work-related matters.

United Nations officials, diplomats and foreign nationals who need to enter Myanmar on relief flights or other transport arrangements for urgent meetings and for compelling purposes must obtain exceptions from a Myanmar mission.

It also asked all visitors to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Sports.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Hong Kongers march in silent protest against national security laws

HONG KONG: Hundreds of Hong Kongers marched silently through the city's streets on Sunday in protest against the looming national security legislation to be implemented by the mainland Chinese government.

15:57
Thailand

Two arrested with drugs, assets seized

NAKHON PHANOM: Two men have been arrested with 42,000 methamphetamine pills and 100 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, or ice, in their possession and their assets seized for examination.

15:40
World

Myanmar extends travel ban, curfews to contain Covid-19 spread

Myanmar is imposing a 15-day extension of its virus measures and directives until July 15 to prevent the spread of the pandemic from inbound travellers and within the country, according to a statement released on Saturday by the Central Committee on Covid-19 Control.

14:55