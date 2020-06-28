Cat honoured by police in Japan for leading to rescue of man stuck in canal

Tomoko Nitta and her cat Koko receive an award at a police station in Toyama on Saturday. Koko discovered an elderly man had fallen in an irrigation channel in the central Japan city on June 16. (Kyodo photo)

TOYAMA, Japan: A cat in central Japan's Toyama city has been honoured by local police for helping lead to the rescue of an elderly man who had fallen into an irrigation channel.

On June 16, a 77-year-old woman taking a walk around 7.30pm found female cat Koko, who belongs to a neighbour, staring into the canal and acting strangely. When she followed the cat's gaze, she found a man lying on his back in a 60-centimetre-wide, 40-cm-deep canal. The water was about 15 cm deep.

Calling out for help from her 48-year-old daughter who lives nearby, she immediately went to the man's rescue, and was shortly joined by Koko's owner, 45-year-old Tomoko Nitta, and her 20-year-old and 18-year-old sons.

The five people managed to lift the man out of the canal. He was found to have sustained only scrapes.

Toyama Minami police station honoured the five neighbours with certificates of commendation on Saturday, while Koko got some cat food on Saturday.

Holding Koko in her arms, Nitta said, "I want to tell her well-done, as (her discovery of the man) led to his rescue."

Satoshi Nakada, chief of the police station, said the "bonds among local residents, including the cat, saved a man's life."

But Koko, described by Nitta as being "shy of strangers," appeared not to welcome the police chief's attempt to stroke her head, which she turned away from him.