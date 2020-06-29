Section
Gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi: police
World

Gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi: police

published : 29 Jun 2020 at 13:45

writer: AFP

Policemen secure an area around a body outside the Pakistan Stock Exchange building after a group of gunmen attacked the building in Karachi.
Policemen secure an area around a body outside the Pakistan Stock Exchange building after a group of gunmen attacked the building in Karachi.

KARACHI: Gunmen attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi Monday, with four of the assailants killed, police said.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the attackers pulled up in a car outside the trading floor and hurled a grenade at the building before opening fire.

"Four attackers have been killed," he said.

Karachi was once a hotspot for crime and political and ethnic violence, with heavily armed groups tied to politicians frequently gunning down opponents and launching attacks on residential areas.

However, the situation has largely stabilised in recent years following operations by security agencies against armed political outfits.

