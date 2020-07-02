At least 113 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide
published : 2 Jul 2020 at 14:06
writer: AFP
The death toll from a mud slide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar surged to over 100 Thursday, authorities said, in one of the worst accidents ever to hit the perilous industry.
"A total of 113 bodies been found so far," Myanmar Fire Service said in a Facebook post.
A local police officer said search and rescue efforts had been suspended due to heavy rains.
Archive video:
