At least 113 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide
World

At least 113 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

published : 2 Jul 2020 at 14:06

writer: AFP

Rescuers attempting to locate survivors after a landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant, Kachin state, Myanmar on Thursday. (Myanmar Fire Services Department/AFP photo)
Rescuers attempting to locate survivors after a landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant, Kachin state, Myanmar on Thursday. (Myanmar Fire Services Department/AFP photo)

The death toll from a mud slide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar surged to over 100 Thursday, authorities said, in one of the worst accidents ever to hit the perilous industry.

"A total of 113 bodies been found so far," Myanmar Fire Service said in a Facebook post.

A local police officer said search and rescue efforts had been suspended due to heavy rains.

Archive video:

