Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Two feared dead, 13 missing in Japan deluge
World

Two feared dead, 13 missing in Japan deluge

published : 4 Jul 2020 at 12:45

writer: AFP

Reports said 75,000 residents were ordered to evacuate their homes, with nearly 100 people stranded. (AFP photo)
Reports said 75,000 residents were ordered to evacuate their homes, with nearly 100 people stranded. (AFP photo)

TOKYO: At least two people were feared dead and 13 others went missing in western Japan Saturday as record heavy rain triggered massive floods and landslides, forcing authorities to issue evacuation orders for more than 76,000 residents.

The nation's weather agency downgraded rain warnings by one notch from the highest emergency level in Kumamoto and Kagoshima on Kyushu island, but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged local people to be "on maximum alert".

Abe ordered 10,000 troops on stand-by for immediate deployment to join rescue and recovery operations, pledging the central government would "do its best to take emergency measures, prioritising people's lives".

Two people were found "in cardio-respiratory arrest" and another was missing in landslides in Kumamoto, said Naosaka Miyahara, a disaster management official for the prefecture, using a term often used in Japan before a doctor certifies death.

"At one point in the morning, 13 people were unaccounted for but the figures are changing as we are still struggling to sort out the situation," Miyahara told AFP.

The public broadcaster NHK said about 100 people had been stranded as roads were cut off by floods and landslides.

Television footage showed vehicles swamped at car parks near a flooding river, while several bridges were washed away.

"I can't evacuate as a road turned into a river. It's so scary," a female resident told NHK.

Aerial footage showed a resident being lifted with a rope from a roof to a military helicopter as an entire town was awash with muddy water.

A massive landslide destroyed several houses with rescuers searching for missing people through half-buried windows.

"We have issued evacuation orders after record heavy rain," said Toshiaki Mizukami, another official for Kumamoto prefecture.

"We strongly urge people to take action to protect their lives as it's still raining quite heavily," he told AFP.

Kyodo News said 76,600 residents in Kumamoto and Kagoshima were ordered to evacuate their homes.

Some train services have been suspended in the region, while more than 8,000 households lost power.

Japan is currently in its rainy season, which often causes floods and landslides and prompts local authorities to issue evacuation orders.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

India races to have vaccine ready by Aug 15

MUMBAI: India has set an ambitious timeline for its first potential coronavirus vaccine — from human trials to general use in six weeks.

16:30
Thailand

Jealous husband held in triple killings

NAKHON PHANOM: A man facing murder charges in the shooting death of his wife and two of her family members has confessed he acted out of jealousy when he learned his wife wanted to return to her ex-husband, police say.

15:55
Thailand

Red light

Travellers from Thailand arriving in England will still have to self-isolate for 14 days, contrary to earlier reports that the country would be on a no-quarantine list.

14:43