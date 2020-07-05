Section
Philippines, Indonesia set grim Covid-19 records
World

Philippines, Indonesia set grim Covid-19 records

published : 5 Jul 2020 at 18:20

writer: Reuters

Passengers wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are seated in between plastic barriers to maintain social distancing in a jeepney, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Friday. (Reuters photo)
Passengers wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are seated in between plastic barriers to maintain social distancing in a jeepney, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Friday. (Reuters photo)

Two of Thailand's regional neighbours set unwanted records in their Covid-19 tallies on Sunday.

The Philippines reported its biggest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases, adding 2,434 confirmed infections and taking the total count to 44,254, the health ministry said.

The ministry said the rise could be attributed to increased contact among people as the country began easing lockdown measures to help reduce the pandemic's damage to the economy.

The Philippines also recorded seven new deaths, the ministry said, bringing total fatalities to 1,297.

Meanwhile, Indonesia reported 82 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday in its highest daily tally, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said, taking the toll to 3,171.

Infections rose 1,607, for a total of 63,749 cases, he added.

