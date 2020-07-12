Tokyo's new Covid cases top 200 for record 4th day

Fans queue with social distancing to enter the Nagoya Dome to watch the Japanese professional baseball match between Chunichi and Hiroshima in Nagoya on July 10, 2020, after the stadium reopened to spectators. (AFP photo)

Tokyo reported 206 coronavirus infections on Sunday, an official said, marking a record fourth straight day of over 200 new cases.

The single-day figure, the same as on Saturday, was reported amid increasing concern among the public as well as authorities about a potential second wave of infections in the capital, which has a population of about 14 million.

Tokyo's cumulative total reached 7,927, accounting for about a third of all confirmed cases in Japan of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

Despite the uptick, none of those recently confirmed as infected were in serious condition and roughly 80 percent of them were in their 30s or younger, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of cases has been on an upward trend since a nationwide state of emergency was completely lifted in late May, with infections spreading gradually from Tokyo to nearby prefectures.

On Saturday, Kanagawa Prefecture reported 34 cases, the highest number since the state of emergency ended May 25.