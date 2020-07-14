US toughens stance against China's claims in S. China Sea

This file photo taken on April 1, 1995 shows China's flag flying over octagonal structures built on stilts at the Manila-claimed Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands, known as Nansha islands by China, located in the South China Sea. (AFP)

The US government said Monday that it is taking a tougher stance against China's maritime assertiveness in the South China Sea, calling Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the disputed waters "completely unlawful".

China swiftly hit back, with a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Washington accusing the United States of making "completely unjustified" arguments.

Tensions over the South China Sea issue emerged as the two countries are already seeing their ties increasingly deteriorate over Beijing's move to tighten its grip on Hong Kong through the implementation of a national security law, as well as the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The United States champions a free and open Indo-Pacific. Today we are strengthening US policy in a vital, contentious part of that region -- the South China Sea," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement, adding, "We are making clear: Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them."

The statement was released a day after the fourth anniversary of an international tribunal ruling that rejected China's claims to almost the entire South China Sea with its self-declared maritime border known as the "nine-dash line".

The ruling sided with the Philippines, which brought the arbitration. Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan have also laid claim to parts of the South China Sea, which is a vital shipping lane and believed to have rich fishing grounds.

"The world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire. America stands with our Southeast Asian allies and partners in protecting their sovereign rights to offshore resources," Pompeo said, noting that the United States is "aligning" its position with the tribunal's decision.

Japan, a key US ally which is locked in its own territorial dispute with China in the East China Sea, welcomed the statement. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference on Tuesday that it "shows the United States' unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the region in an increasingly difficult security environment."

China's activities in recent years have included large-scale island-building and base construction activities in the Paracel Islands and the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

The Chinese embassy spokesperson criticized the United States for continued "interfering in the issue" despite not being directly involved in the maritime disputes.

"Under the pretext of upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, it is recklessly infringing on other countries' territorial sea and airspace and throwing its weight around in every sea of the world," the official said.

The spokesperson also urged the United States to "honour its commitment of not taking sides on the issue of territorial sovereignty and respect regional countries' efforts for a peaceful and stable South China Sea."