Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Silent screams: Japan rollercoaster virus guide wins hearts
World

Silent screams: Japan rollercoaster virus guide wins hearts

published : 14 Jul 2020 at 13:45

writer: AFP

Japanese rollercoaster fans have been advised to
Japanese rollercoaster fans have been advised to "scream inside your hearts" to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

TOKYO: It might be the unlikeliest instructional video ever, but footage of two Japanese amusement park executives demonstrating how to "scream inside your heart" to avoid spreading COVID-19 while on a rollercoaster has been a roaring success.

"Now our customers stay silent while riding on rollercoasters," a spokeswoman for amusement park operator Fujikyuko told AFP, after the video on riding etiquette for the coronavirus era went viral.

The video features the executives, one in a full suit and tie, the other in a shirt and bowtie, sitting stiffbacked and straightfaced in silence, with only the only sounds coming from the whipping of the wind and the grinding of the rollercoaster.

As they plunge downwards, one executive serenely readjusts his hair, and his facemask, but both otherwise remain stoically silent, even as they sway violently in the coaster car.

At the end of the ride, one man lifts his hands off the seat handles, visibly trembling. A black screen follows featuring advice that some social media users have dubbed a slogan for 2020: "scream inside your heart."

The video was first posted last month, as coronavirus restrictions eased and reopening theme parks asked visitors to avoid screaming and keep social distance.

"Even though the amusement park association's guidelines ask you to 'refrain from speaking loudly' we have received complaints it is 'difficult' or 'impossible', so Fujikyu Highland offers a good example," the operator said on its website with the video.

It promised customers who could keep their screams silent would get a discount on photos taken of them on the park's signature Fujiyama coaster, which plunges riders from a height of more than 71 metres.

On Twitter, the footage delighted viewers in Japan and around the world.

"This video is great fun," one Japanese user wrote. Others lauded the theme park for inadvertently summarising the way many have felt after months of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Literally the best description of 2020 I've ever read: please scream inside your heart," one Twitter user wrote.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

China says Hong Kong democracy activists trying to launch 'revolution'

HONG KONG: China has accused Hong Kong democracy activists of trying to start a revolution as it warned some campaigning for recent primaries may have breached a tough new security law it imposed on the city.

14:45
World

China rushes to contain floods after record rainfall

SHANGHAI: Soldiers erected sandbag flood barriers in a city near China's largest freshwater lake after the heaviest rainfall in nearly six decades drenched the swollen Yangtze River basin.

14:45
Thailand

'Egyptians to blame'

Government says Egyptian embassy dodged quarantine for 31, including soldier infected with Covid-19, forcing 1,889 local people at same malls into home quarantine.

14:07