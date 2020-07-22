Japan to grant re-entry to foreign residents

Staff members of All Nippon Airways wearing protective masks work behind a vinyl curtain at a check-in counter amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan June 4, 2020. (Reuters file photo)

Japan will begin granting re-entry to foreign residents as it eases a travel ban meant to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting of the government's task force on the coronavirus response, Abe said the measure would apply to employees of foreign companies and students.

Japan will also enter discussions with 12 Asian economies including China, South Korea and Taiwan to ease the travel ban, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters.

Flights to and from Thailand and Vietnam, both of which Japan had already been in talks with, are set to resume this month with 14-day quarantine periods to be imposed on travelers, Motegi said.



