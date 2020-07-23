Malaysia to make face masks mandatory

A theatre worker wearing a protective mask stands at the backstage during a rehearsal of a performance at the Damansara Performing Arts Centre in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, on July 17. (Reuters photo)

Malaysia said Thursday that it is making it mandatory to wear a face mask when using public transportation and in "crowded" public spaces beginning Aug 1 as more coronavirus cases are reported daily.

"The Covid-19 outbreak is on a slight uptrend lately," Defense Minister Ismail Sabri said in a statement, adding that a Health Ministry report shows the public's compliance with social distancing measures has slackened, including when using public transportation.

Those who flout the order could risk being fined 1,000 ringgit (7,400 baht or $235), he said.

In the months since the first virus case was found in the country in January, the government has never mandated face coverings, even when daily cases shot up to three digits in March.

Ismail said it was because the government did not want to put a burden on the poor as masks need to be changed at least once a day.

But as new clusters of cases have been reported in recent days, the government has decided to toughen its response. At the same time, it is trying to make masks more affordable by capping the price at 1.20 ringgit per piece from Aug 15, down from the current 1.50 ringgit per piece.

Health authorities reported nine new cases as of noon Thursday, bringing the total coronavirus cases in the country to 8,840. Total fatalities stood at 123.