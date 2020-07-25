Malaysia won't rule out in-person Apec summit

Leaders' meeting scheduled for November in Kuala Lumpur, but other gatherings go online

Mohamed Azmin Ali, Malaysia’s minister of international trade and industry, joins his colleagues from Apec countries in a virtual meeting of trade ministers, from his office in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. (AFP Photo)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has not yet ruled out an in-person summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders in November in Kuala Lumpur, though all other gatherings of the group will be virtual.

New Zealand, which is hosting next year’s Apec summit, has said already that it will use virtual platforms to conduct the meeting in light of the travel restrictions and uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

But Malaysian Trade Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said his country’s government had not yet cancelled the meeting of the 21 leaders of the Apec countries including Thailand, which it is scheduled to host in November.

“The cabinet has also agreed not to rule out a format that would involve physical meeting arrangements for the Apec economic leaders’ meetings,” he told an online news conference following talks with fellow trade ministers from the bloc.

Malaysia was one of the first countries in Southeast Asia to impose strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

While it has eased restrictions on movement in recent months, reopening schools and letting businesses resume operations, the number of new cases has been ticking up in recent days.

Fearing a new spike in cases, the government is considering making face masks compulsory in public.