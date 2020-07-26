Vietnam confirms first local Covid-19 cases since April

In this file photo taken on May 19, 2020 a taxi driver wearing a face mask looks on from behind a plastic screen as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19 novel coronavirus, in Hanoi. (AFP)

Vietnam reported two locally-transmitted coronavirus cases after more than three months of no new infections of such, prompting authorities in the city of Danang to restrict activities to prevent a wider spread of the disease.

One patient, a 57-year-old man, had been in Danang city for about a month and hadn’t travelled to other provinces, the government said in a statement on Saturday. He had no communication with strangers, and was mostly in contact with family members and neighbours. He sought treatment at a hospital on July 20 for fever and cough.

On Sunday, officials said a 61-year-old man also tested positive, without saying how he got the virus or if he had been in contact with the first case. The man had also been in Danang for about a month and hadn’t travelled to other provinces, according to the health ministry. He went for treatment at a hospital on July 18.

Authorities in Danang requested people to adhere to social-distancing measures and not gather in public spaces where there are more than 30 people, apart from workplaces, schools and hospitals. There will also be a temporary suspension of festivals, religious ceremonies and operations of beauty spas, bars, massage parlours and dancing halls.

Danang will also stop tourists from entering the city for 14 days starting Sunday, according to the city’s authorities.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered authorities to tighten border and immigration controls to prevent foreigners from illegally entering the country, according to a separate statement Saturday.

Vietnam had 418 Covid-19 infections and no deaths as of early Sunday. The case confirmed on Saturday was the first local transmission since April 16.