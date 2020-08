Vietnam’s Covid-19 cases rise to 620; death toll to 5

People observe social distancing while waiting to be tested at a makeshift rapid testing centre in Hanoi on Saturday. (AFP photo)

HANOI: Vietnam reported 34 new novel coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 620.

The country's Covid-19 death toll rose by two on Sunday to five, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.