Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Beach SOS leads to rescue of sailors stranded on Pacific isle
World

Beach SOS leads to rescue of sailors stranded on Pacific isle

published : 4 Aug 2020 at 14:45

writer: AFP

A photo taken by the Australian Defence Force shows an army ARH Tiger helicopter landing near the letters
A photo taken by the Australian Defence Force shows an army ARH Tiger helicopter landing near the letters "SOS" on Pikelot Island.

SYDNEY: Three Micronesian sailors stranded on a tiny island in the remote Western Pacific were rescued after Australian and US warplanes spotted a giant "SOS" they had scrawled on the beach, officials said.

The Australian Defence Force said it found the men Sunday on tiny Pikelot Island, about 190 kilometres from where they set sail three days earlier.

The men blew off course and ran out of fuel in a seven-metre (23-foot) skiff between two of the 600-plus islands and atolls that make up Micronesia.

Alerted by the Pacific Rescue and Coordination Centre in Guam, US and Australian military aircraft joined the search for the missing vessel and spotted their SOS message Sunday.

A helicopter dispatched from Australia's HMAS Canberra flew to the island with food and water and found the three men in good condition.

A Micronesia patrol vessel was then sent to recover the men, the Australian Defence Force said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Whirlwind in Trat fells 3,000 rubber trees, damages houses

TRAT: A whirlwind ravaged Bo Rai district of Trat, damaging four houses and uprooting more than 3,000 rubber trees.

16:35
Thailand

271 stranded Russians fly home from Phuket

PHUKET: Another group of Russians stranded in Thailand by the Covid-19 pandemic flew home in a special flight on Tuesday.

16:11
Business

Exports may shrink 15% this year: shippers

Thailand's exports may contract by 15% this year as the coronavirus pandemic hits global demand and a stubbornly strong baht adds to pressure, a shipping association said on Tuesday.

15:48