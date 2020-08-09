Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Twitter, TikTok discuss potential combination: WSJ
World

Twitter, TikTok discuss potential combination: WSJ

published : 9 Aug 2020 at 09:45

writer: AFP

President Donald Trump set a Sept 15 deadline for Chinese-owned TikTok to be acquired by an American company.
President Donald Trump set a Sept 15 deadline for Chinese-owned TikTok to be acquired by an American company.

NEW YORK: Twitter is in preliminary discussions for a possible combination with TikTok, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, after US President Donald Trump said he would ban the app, calling it a threat to national security.

Trump declared Thursday that the popular Chinese video app TikTok and social network WeChat "threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States."

In an executive order, Trump gave Americans 45 days to stop doing business with the platforms, effectively setting a deadline for a sale of TikTok by its Chinese parent firm ByteDance.

He has also demanded that a significant portion of the sale go to the US Treasury.

Microsoft has been the primary suitor for TikTok, saying it was in talks to buy the company's US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand operations.

The Financial Times reported Thursday that Microsoft has expanded negotiations and was now after the app's entire global operations.

As a smaller company, Twitter would have a long-shot bid for TikTok, but the social media platform believes it would come under less antitrust scrutiny than larger corporations such as Microsoft, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the talks.

Twitter, however, would likely need the support of other investors to complete the combination.

While Twitter does allow for the sharing of videos, most posts contain short text messages and photos or GIFs.

In 2012 Twitter acquired the platform Vine, which allowed users to share short videos, but shut down the service in 2016.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Youths in anti-dictatorship rally in Buri Ram

BURI RAM: A group of students and other young people staged a rally in the name of "Buri Ram Youths for Liberation" at a public park in Muang district of this lower northeastern province on Saturday.

10:35
Thailand

Soldier injured in ambush

NARATHIWAT: A soldier was injured in an ambush in Bacho district on Saturday night, police said.

09:58
World

Twitter, TikTok discuss potential combination: WSJ

NEW YORK: Twitter is in preliminary discussions for a possible combination with TikTok, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, after US President Donald Trump said he would ban the app, calling it a threat to national security.

09:45