Vietnam reports 31 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
World

Vietnam reports 31 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

published : 9 Aug 2020 at 18:39

writer: Reuters

Workers prepare a make-shift field hospital inside the Tien Son sports complex amid the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Danang on August 5, 2020. (AFP photo)
HANOI: Vietnam's health ministry on Sunday reported 31 new Covid-19 cases and an additional death, taking the country's total tally to 841, with 11 fatalities.

All of the new cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where the new outbreak began late last month, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

There have been 355 cases since the virus resurfaced in Danang, with 11 deaths. Coronavirus infections have since been detected in at least 15 locations in Vietnam.


