Japan to ease Covid-19 entry curbs on foreigners with resident visas
World

Japan to ease Covid-19 entry curbs on foreigners with resident visas

published : 21 Aug 2020 at 14:46

writer: Reuters

Pedestrians cross a road in the Tanukikoji shopping arcade in Sapporo, Japan, on Wednesday. (Bloomberg photo)
Pedestrians cross a road in the Tanukikoji shopping arcade in Sapporo, Japan, on Wednesday. (Bloomberg photo)

TOKYO: Japan plans to ease its Covid-19 entry restrictions for foreign nationals with resident visas from next month, public broadcaster NHK reported, after an outcry over the emotional and economic hardship that the measures are inflicting.

Re-entry will be permitted for visa holders including permanent residents and exchange students on condition that they undergo testing for the coronavirus and quarantine for 14 days, the same policy that now applies to Japanese citizens re-entering the country, NHK reported on Friday.

World

Japan to ease Covid-19 entry curbs on foreigners with resident visas

TOKYO: Japan plans to ease its Covid-19 entry restrictions for foreign nationals with resident visas from next month, public broadcaster NHK reported, after an outcry over the emotional and economic hardship that the measures are inflicting.

14:46
