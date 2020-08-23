Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
China urges Philippines to halt ‘illegal provocations’ at sea
World

China urges Philippines to halt ‘illegal provocations’ at sea

published : 23 Aug 2020 at 18:08

writer: Bloomberg News

Chinese boats fish at the disputed Scarborough Shoal April 5, 2017. (Reuters file photo)
Chinese boats fish at the disputed Scarborough Shoal April 5, 2017. (Reuters file photo)

China’s patrols in the South China Sea are “beyond reproach” and air patrols by the Philippines infringe on its sovereignty, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Zhao, at a briefing on Friday, defended the China Coast Guard’s activities and urged the Philippines to “immediately stop” what he described as “illegal provocations”.

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Thursday that it had filed a diplomatic protest to Beijing over the Chinese Coast Guard’s move to confiscate equipment used by Filipino fishermen in the disputed South China Sea. It also objected to Beijing’s radio challenges to aircraft conducting legitimate maritime patrols in the area.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled on a case filed by Manila against Beijing, saying China’s historical claims over the South China Sea have no legal basis.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

China urges Philippines to halt ‘illegal provocations’ at sea

China’s patrols in the South China Sea are “beyond reproach” and air patrols by the Philippines infringe on its sovereignty, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

18:08
Business

Hong Kong events industry pleads for lifeline

The pandemic has dealt a massive blow to Hong Kong's MICE industry, with event planning companies facing millions of dollars in lost income, and thousands of jobs at risk.

17:42
World

South Korea tightens virus curbs as global deaths cross 800,000

SEOUL: South Korea ramped up coronavirus restrictions on Sunday to try to contain a growing outbreak, as many countries around the world battled worrying surges in infections.

16:45